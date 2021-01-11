Man seen at Capitol riot with Pelosi lectern to be freed from Florida jail, with monitor

Parrish resident Adam Johnson, charged with participating in the U.S. Capitol riot and stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, will be released from jail if he posts a $25,000 bond, according to a judge’s order Monday.

Johnson made his first appearance before a federal judge just after 2 p.m. Monday at the Sam M. Gibbons U.S. Courthouse in Tampa.

He has been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a federal complaint. A warrant was issued on Friday and Johnson was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Johnson, 36, will also have to wear a GPS ankle monitor and will have a curfew from before 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. He was forced to surrender his passport and cannot possess any firearms.

His travel will also be restricted to the confines of the Middle District of Florida and to Washington, D.C., but only for court appearances or meetings with prosecutors or investigators.

His wife, a physician in Manatee County, will have to co-sign the bond. She has until Thursday to do so. The couple have five children.

Johnson was caught on camera during last week’s riot carrying a lectern taken from Pelosi’s office in the Capitol. The lectern was later found in a Capitol hallway.

Acquaintances identified Johnson as the man as the photo circulated on social media. He was arrested Friday and was being held at the Pinellas County jail before the hearing Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.