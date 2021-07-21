Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

The suspect was observed taking a running start before winding up and initiating what appeared to be an unprovoked attack, which took place on Thursday at around 10 p.m. in Grand Central station.

WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/15/21 @ 10:13 PM, 7 train platform of the Grand Central subway station @NYPDMTS an unidentified individual punched a 60-year-old female victim from behind causing a physical injury.Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/7TvG4LJhhd — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 21, 2021

The woman was taken to a local hospital after suffering injuries to her head and arm, the NYPD told the Washington Examiner in an email. The suspect later hopped on a train after fleeing the scene.

For the month of June, New York City's five boroughs experienced a more than 32% increase in grand larceny, a 31% uptick in auto theft, and a 16% increase in robbery, compared to numbers from the same time frame in 2020.

Murders and burglaries were down, though police made 361 gun-related arrests, equating to a roughly 100% jump from last year.

