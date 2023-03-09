A man seen in a Kia Boyz car-theft video goes to trial in Milwaukee. Here's what you need to know about the crime spree

A person filmed in a May 2021 YouTube video showcasing the Kia Boyz TikTok trend faces trial in Milwaukee next week.

The roughly 16-minute video follows a host called "Tommy G" as he spends time with a notorious car-theft group known as the "Kia Boyz." The group earned the moniker because they primarily targeted Kias and Hyundais. The video has been viewed millions of times.

Here is what you need to know about the trial.

Who are the "Kia Boyz?"

Refers to a TikTok trend that began in Milwaukee as early as 2021.

The trend involves using a similar method to easily gain entry to Kia and Hyundai automobiles and steal them. This led to similar trends popping up in cities around the Midwest and nationwide.

Two class-action lawsuits have been filed in Wisconsin against the automakers, citing the vehicles lacking immobilizers that prevent vehicles from starting without a code from a smart key.

As many as 60 percent of all car thefts in Milwaukee involve one of these brand, according to one lawsuit.

Here is what Markell Hughes is accused of doing.

Hughes, now 18, of Milwaukee, was one of the participants filmed in the infamous "Kia Boyz" video that went viral on social media.

A red 2021 Hyundai Elantra, rented from Hertz, was reported stolen on May 17 in Oak Creek, according to a criminal complaint. A YouTube video, which was filmed on May 17 and released May 31, shows a vehicle driving erratically and, at times, coming close to striking pedestrians. Police said its license plates matched those of the one reported stolen.

A couple weeks later, police said they received an anonymous tip that the driver of the red Hyundai was Hughes.

Hughes was arrested June 9 after police say he attempted to flee from officers. He admitted on June 10 to being the driver of the vehicle, according to police.

What are the charges?

Hughes has two separate, unrelated cases against him. Both matters will be tried simultaneously at the request of the defense.

For crimes depicted in the video:

Operating a vehicle without consent, a felony

Recklessly endangering safety, a felony

Bail jumping, a felony

Resisting an officer, a misdemeanor.

In another case, filed in June 2022:

Attempting to take a vehicle without consent, a felony and two misdemeanor charges for

Being a passenger in a vehicle operated without consent, a misdemeanor

Resisting an officer, a misdemeanor.

Car thefts remain a problem in Milwaukee, but things are improving

Milwaukee saw a record 10,487 car thefts in 2021. Most of the vehicles involved in those theft were Kias and Hyundais, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. That number dropped by 23% in 2022, and year-to-date, car thefts are again down by 29%.

