Man seen peeking under bathroom stall at park on Ga.-Ala. line wanted for questioning, police say

The Eufaula Alabama Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man accused of peeking at a child into a bathroom.

Authorities said on May 7 at 6 a.m., the child was in a public restroom at the Lakepoint Resort State Park campground area.

Lakepoint Resort State Park is located on the Georgia-Alabama state line.

While inside, police said an older man attempted to enter the bathroom stall and looked underneath the stall door while the child was using the restroom.

The man was there until authorities said he heard someone else enter the restroom.

Police said they wish to question this man regarding this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact South East District Ranger Jimmy Rodgers at 334-687-8011.

