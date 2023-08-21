Man seen on video lighting ‘Trump Won’ yard sign on fire will be charged, Wake DA says

A man seen in home surveillance footage lighting a political yard sign on fire last week will face misdemeanor criminal charges, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Monday.

Local GOP activist and businessman John Kane posted the footage on social media, which showed a man cycling past his house stopping by the sign, which read “Trump Won,” and trying to take it down. An initial video showed that man kicking the sign, while subsequent videos showed what appears to be the same man lighting the original sign and a replacement on fire.

Kane is the son of a Raleigh real estate developer of the same name.

Freeman told The News & Observer on Monday evening that her office was in the process of serving the man seen in the video with two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property. A spokesperson for the Raleigh Police Department said earlier on Monday that it was aware of the incidents and was investigating them.

Freeman said she couldn’t identify the man being charged until the charges have been served.