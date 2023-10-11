Man seen on video ramming cart into elderly, disabled victim in Santa Ana

A man is being sought after being seen on video ramming an elderly and disabled man with a shopping cart in Santa Ana last month.

The incident occurred Sept. 19 in the 1400 block of West Edinger Avenue as the victim was making his way to the gym in a shopping plaza, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The suspect, who was panhandling, apparently asked the victim for money. After the victim declined and walked away, video shows the suspect following him, pushing a cart into the victim from behind and stealing some of his belongings before running away.

The 68-year-old victim fell and appeared to have hit his legs against the closed door of a store.

He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his two broken ribs.

The suspect is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old. He is about 5 feet 9 inches, weights around 185 pounds and was wearing a black shirt, black pants and white shoes, police said. He also has a tattoo on his outer left forearm. Authorities released the video and surveillance images of the man from a nearby liquor store in hopes of identifying and arresting him.

Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Garcia at 714-245-8373 or AGarcia3@santa-ana.org.

