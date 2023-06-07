Man seen in viral video allegedly beating dog to death indicted on multiple charges

An Atlanta man who is accused of beating a dog to death has been indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that Mekhi Jackson, 21, has been indicted on several charges in connection to a deadly animal cruelty case.

The incident occurred on March 12 in the area of Flat Shoals Road.

According to DeKalb police, Jackson was allegedly seen on a Ring doorbell video camera, punching a dog, picking him up, and slamming him to the concrete in a breezeway.

The dog could then reportedly be seen desperately trying to get away by running up the stairs. Unfortunately, the dog was found dead from his injuries.

The video of the incident was later shared online.

Days later, authorities put out warrants for Jackson’s arrest. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

A DeKalb County grand jury has indicted Jackson on three charges of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of tampering with evidence.

He’s also accused of concealing the dog’s remains.

Once Jackson has been arraigned, a trial date may be set, officials said.

