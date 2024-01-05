Man Seen In Widely Circulated Video Jumping Over Bench to Attack Nevada Judge Refuses to Appear In Court the Next Day on New Charges

The man captured in the widely circulated video hopping over the bench of a Nevada judge refused to appear in court on Thursday.

Deobra Redden was seen cursing and then attacking Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus during his sentencing on Wednesday. A court officer and another man attempted to separate them.

Clark County District Court Deobra Redden swore at Judge Mary Kay Holthus as she handed down the sentence, then jumped over the bench and lunged at her. (Photos: YouTube screenshot/ABC News, Getty Images)

“Is she OK?” one man asked.

Chaos ensued inside the courtroom, leading someone to activate the alarm. Bystanders could be heard saying that the judge hit her head on the wall. When Holthus finally stood up, she appeared to be shaken up, and a group of men escorted her out.

Prior to the shocking assault, the 30-year-old was set to be sentenced after copping a plea to reduced charges of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm charge, KSNV reported. A prosecutor suggested a prison sentence due to his lengthy rap sheet, which includes domestic violence and home invasion.

However, Redden tried to persuade the judge that he had turned his life around, secured a job, and was “in a better place in the mind,” according to the report.

In addition, the defendant’s attorney pushed for a suspended sentence considering his mental health due to his client being recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The attorney mentioned other plans, like how his client wants to seek his high school diploma.

“I appreciate that, but I think it’s time that he get a taste of something else,” Holthus said before Redden decided to strike her.

Redden, who was held on $54,000 bail, declined to show up to court for new charges and is now expected to stand before a judge for a preliminary hearing on Jan 9, according to The Associated Press. Court reps told the outlet that the judge was injured but not transported to a hospital. However, an officer had to be treated for a wound on his head and injured shoulder.

According to KTNV, court records indicate that Judge Holthus presided over a recent case involving Reddon for malicious destruction of property, which was still in court as of October.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that the team is working to determine Redden’s charges, stating that “he’s been violent his entire adult life,” per the outlet.

Clark County District Court is reportedly reviewing its safety protocols.