Man sees additional fentanyl charge in chase case

Nov. 29—CATLETTSBURG — A Louisville man accused of slamming into a car while attempting to outrun Russell Police on the Boyd-Greenup line back in September is facing another drug trafficking charge, according to court records.

Lamario K. Fuller, 30, received a second-offense trafficking in fentanyl charge last week from the Boyd County grand jury.

According to the indictment, Fuller was previously convicted on the same in Rowan County in January 2017. A July 2016 article published in the now-defunct Morehead News shows Fuller had Detroit ties.

Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks stated at the time Fuller moved into a residence and was hocking heroin and oxycodone. He was picked up in a much larger sweep that year.

In the latest charges, police said Fuller was at the center of a drug investigation when he attempted to outrun Russell Police. He crashed into two cars while trying to get away in the area of Ky. 5 and U.S. 23 before being taken into custody, court records show.

Police found a gun, prescription drugs and a heroin/fentanyl mix in the vehicle after it was taken to the impound lot, court records show.

If convicted on his new charge, he faces a 10-to-20 in the state penitentiary.