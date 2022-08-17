Man sees his stolen Infiniti in driveway, leads to chop shop bust, police say

A Memphis man faces a laundry list of charges after another man noticed his stolen car in that man’s driveway, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

A man told police that he saw his stolen 2009 Infiniti G37 parked in a driveway on North Lexington Circle on August 15. The man told police that the car had the exact scratch marks on the driver’s side door and all the identifying markers of his car.

Police arrived and ran the car’s VIN number which proved the man’s claim and that the car had been stolen, according to an arrest affidavit.

ATTF investigators then began looking around and found numerous vehicles in different stages of disrepair, parts, engines, tires, doors, tools, nuts, bolts, loose ammunition and engine lubricants in the driveway, police said.

As ATTF agents prepared to search the home, 27-year-old Carlos Warr and a woman walked outside of the home, police said. Warr was detained as agents searched and found a stolen orange KTM 390 motorcycle, a 1978 Monte Carlo and the trunk to that stolen Infiniti G37 which had been removed from the car, according to MPD.

Once inside, investigators found a stolen black Beretta handgun loaded with multiple live rounds in the magazine, a black Remington 870 shotgun loaded with one live round in the barrel, six live rounds in the magazine tube underneath the living room couch and a Tactical Arms Assault Rifle loaded with one live round in the chamber and multiple live rounds in the magazine in the master bedroom, court records show.

Agents also reported finding a Ruger 22 Long Rifle with one live round in the chamber and multiple live rounds in the magazine and a vehicle programmer, commonly used to reprogram stolen vehicles, according to police.

Memphis Police said hundreds of rounds of assorted ammunition for handguns, assault rifles and shotguns were also found.

Due to his Infiniti having been reprogrammed, the man who originally called police is no longer able to drive his car, MPD said.

Warr was arrested and charged with one count of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, two counts of theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000, one count of theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500, four counts of being a felon in possession of a handgun, one count of violation of chop shop law and one count of burglary tools.

