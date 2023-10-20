Man with self-inflicted gunshot wound exchanges gunfire with deputy

ROSS COUNTY — An officer-involved shooting took place on Thursday, Oct. 19 after deputies were called to the residence in reference to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Body cam footage released by the Ross County Sheriff's Office shows two deputies, a man and a woman, rushing to get inside the residence around 1 p.m. A panicked woman showed the deputies were the man was located, in a back bedroom of the home.

Upon entering the room, deputies instructed one man to exit the room. One older man was laying on the floor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after the first man exited the room, the older man raised a firearm.

Deputies instructed the man to lower the firearm several times. The woman, who is out of camera view, can be heard crying for the man to lower the firearm.

After instructing the injured man several times to lower the firearm, the female deputy retrieves her taser. The male deputy and the injured man exchange words and the man seems confused as to what to do. The female deputy discharges the taser and hits the injured man.

Seconds after discharging the taser, several shots were fired. Based on the body cam footage, it is unclear who fired first or if the injured man discharged his weapon.

Screams from the woman can be heard in the background. The other man and the woman in the house can be heard screaming in the background, "Oh my God!" and "You didn't have to do that!" No longer holding the firearm, the injured man is shown holding his hands up. Deputies instructed the man to stay still.

The male deputy handcuffed the injured man and proceeds to provide medical attention. The man indicates that he was shot in the chest.

No officers were shot during this interaction. The man was transported to Grant Medical Center for his injuries.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently handling this case and is in the preliminary stages of an investigation.

