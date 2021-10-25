Man selling his gaming console shoots two teens trying to steal it, Chicago police say

A man trying to sell his video game console to two teenagers shot them after they attempted to steal it, Chicago police say.

The 29-year-old selling the console, which WFLD reported was an Xbox, met a 19 and 15-year-old around 1 a.m. Sunday in northwest Chicago.

One of the teenagers grabbed the console from the man and attempted to run off to a parked car without paying, the Chicago Sun Times reported. The other teenager was in the vehicle with a gun, the newspaper reported.

But the would-be seller also had a gun, and he used it against the teenagers. The 15-year-old was shot in the head and the 19-year-old was struck in the shoulder, WBBM reported.

The youngest of the teenagers was listed in critical condition and the older teen was in fair condition, according to WFLD.

The two teens shot were among the 29 people injured in shootings last weekend in Chicago, three of whom died, WLS reported.

