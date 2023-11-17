Man selling ‘Islamic goods’ shot and wounded outside Rhode Island mosque

A man reportedly selling Muslim goods outside a mosque in Rhode Island’s capital city was shot and wounded late on Friday morning, the local police chief said, prompting authorities to increase patrols in the area as they look for a suspect and a motive in the attack.

The shooting at the Islamic Center of Rhode Island in Providence occurred amid reported increases in Islamophobia and antisemitism across the US after war between Israel and Hamas erupted last month. But police would not immediately discuss whether they were focusing on any specific, possible reasons for the shooting.

Providence’s police chief, Oscar Perez, said the victim of the shooting was associated with the mosque and had set up a table from which to sell “Islamic goods” when he was shot in the lower half of his body, according to the local news station WPRI.

“At some point, as he was folding some of the items, he ended up being shot,” Perez said in a video published by WPRI.

Perez did not elaborate on exactly what the goods in question were.

An officer who happened to be driving in the area heard the gunfire, Perez said, according to WPRI. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

“It’s sad – it’s a beautiful day here in the city,” Perez said in response to the shooting, adding that he was “pretty good friends” with the mosque’s leader. The chief added “we’re here and we’ll be providing security throughout to ensure everyone is safe”.

Video of the chief’s interview showed officers speaking with people outside the Islamic Center. The center did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional information.