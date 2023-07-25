A man is selling a wall in Washington, DC, for $50,000 out of spite for his neighbor

A Washington, DC, wall is on sale for $50,000. Google Maps

Allan Berger is selling a wall in Washington, DC, for $50,000.

He's selling the wall amid issues with the owner of the attached house, according to The Washington Post.

Redfin reports the median listing price of homes in Georgetown is $1.6 million.

A Washington, DC, resident is selling a wall for $50,000.

In July, realtor Robert Morris of Keller Williams Capital Properties posted a listing for a property in the Georgetown neighborhood of DC.

At first glance, the photos of the listing appear to show a row house at the end of a block. But upon further inspection, it's clear they actually point to a brick wall attached to the house.

The listing states an asking price of $50,000. According to Redfin, the median listing price for homes in Georgetown is $1.6 million.

"Own a piece of Georgetown," it said. "This wall located at 30 and M NW. The opportunities are limitless."

But Morris told Ellie Silverman of The Washington Post that the wall isn't in great shape. "It's like crumbling," he said.

The listing has become the butt of jokes on DC social-media pages such as Washingtonian Problems, but according to The Post, the wall's current owner, Allan Berger, is selling it because of a disagreement with his neighbor, Daniela Walls.

The listing comes after years of tension between two DC property owners

As Berger told The Post, he inherited the wall from his father, who bought it as a joke so he could say he owned property in Georgetown.

Walls told the outlet that she purchased her house in 2019 knowing that Berger owned part of the wall on the south side of her home; she said she owns the interior 12 inches of the wall, while Berger owns the exterior 12 inches at its widest point. However, she told The Post that when water started leaking into her house in 2020, she discovered the beams in the part of the wall that Berger owned were wet, and therefore threatening the structure of her home. This was confirmed in a 2022 engineers report conducted by Walls' insurance company, according to The Post.

Walls offered to buy the wall from Berger through her attorney Eric Rome for its tax-assessed value of $600, which prompted Berger to list it through Keller Williams, The Post reported.

"That's when I came up with $50,000, without any research, without any great thought," he said. "For better or for worse."

Keller Williams did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment from Morris or Berger, and Walls did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment through Rome.

The Post also reported that before Walls offered to buy the wall from Berger, the DC Department of Buildings fined Berger twice for "improper upkeep" of his property — including chipping paint and rotting materials — for a total of $1,661 in November 2022. Berger denied the claims and is scheduled to go before an Office of Administrative Hearings administrative law judge in September, according to the outlet.

The DOB also sent Berger an order to submit a structural engineering report on his property within 30 days on Thursday, The Post reported. The DOB did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Berger told the outlet Berger "blindsided" him by approaching the DOB.

But Walls told the outlet that Berger's claims were "childish" and that she doesn't want her house to fall down as a result of the structural damage.

"Everybody is working to resolve this, not because they have a vendetta against Allen," she told The Post. "It's because they want to solve a problem."

So far, no one is willing to pay $50,000 for the wall

Walls told the outlet she won't pay $50,000 for the wall, as she will have to spend tens of thousands on repairs and upkeep as a result of the deterioration of Berger's property.

"Nobody is going to give you a mortgage for a wall," she told The Post.

Morris told the outlet he initially had 12 interested buyers in the property, though 11 backed out after learning they would have to get approval on murals or advertisements on the wall from the Old Georgetown Board.

The remaining potential buyer lost interest in the property after seeing it in person, according to The Post.

The listing was still active as of Tuesday.

