Man in semi shoots himself in Rochester, Minn. shopping center parking lot

A man inside a semitrailer truck shot himself outside a Rochester shopping center Wednesday morning with state troopers and police on the scene, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred in the parking lot of the Miracle Mile Shopping Center just off Hwy. 14, said police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson.

"It appears to be a suicide [attempt]," Grayson said. "We are not sure if the subject survived or not."

Grayson said law enforcement fired no shots, and she has seen no indication that any officers were injured.

She said police were called about 8:30 a.m. to assist the State Patrol, which is the lead agency in connection with this incident.

The patrol has yet to release any information about what led up to the shooting.

"He's got a gun," one officer reported from the scene, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Moments later, an officer can be heard saying, "He just shot himself."

As of late in the morning, law enforcement has kept a large area of the parking lot surrounded by police tape, with a flatbed semi inside the perimeter in front of ABC & Toy Zone.

Grayson said she was not aware that any of the stores needed to be evacuated.

