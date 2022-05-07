Man Sends 4-Letter Message To Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott In MSNBC B-Roll Footage

Blink and you may miss one protester’s blunt message to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on MSNBC.

A man wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “Fuck Greg Abbott” while carrying a sign that read “Abortion Saves Lives” appeared in B-roll footage that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Last Word,” reported Mediaite.

The uncensored curse word flashed up on the screen as guest host Alicia Menendez discussed the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Watch via Mediaite here.

Abbott last year signed legislation that effectively banned abortions in the state at six weeks. He later restricted access to abortion medication.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

