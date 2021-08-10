Man sent to Albany Med after late-Monday stabbing in Saratoga Springs

Aug. 10—A 38-year-old man was sent to Albany Med early Tuesday morning after a fight on Caroline Street escalated into a slashing, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

Lt. Bob Jillson on Tuesday said police were searching for a suspect they think slashed the injured man; Jillson said the suspect had ties to Saratoga Springs. He said police do not think the slashing was random.

"It was a fight that turned into a slashing," Jillson said. "(Police) are looking for the assailant."

The fight happened sometime around 2:30 a.m. on Caroline Street, where a handful of recent violent incidents and gun-related arrests have raised concerns among city officials.

Jillson said the suspect had some kind of "cutting instrument" and that a fight escalated into the slashing. Police, who have ramped up their presence on Caroline Street during the late hours of the weekend, responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The injured man was transported to Albany Med for medical treatment.

