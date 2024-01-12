Man sent to federal prison for 2nd time

Jan. 11—A Randolph County man who was convicted on federal drug charges last year — his second federal drug conviction in since 2005 — was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison.

Joseph Kenneth Newbold, 65, was arrested in May 2022 after a search of his property on Cecil Norman Road in the Randleman area found found more than 53 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.7 ounces of fentanyl, 5.8 ounces grams of cocaine hydrochloride and 8 grams of heroin buried in multiple places in the woods, according to court documents. He was indicted on federal charges in November 2022.

He was convicted at trial in U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem in May 2023 of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

In addition to his prison sentence, Newbold was sentenced to probation for five years after he is released.

Newbold has been in federal prison before. In September 2005, he pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance analog, money laundering and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was released from prison in July 2017 and began serving supervised probation.

In 2019 Newbold filed in U.S. District Court for his probation to be ended early, arguing that he was employed and was regularly attending a Baptist church in Level Cross, where he also taught adult Sunday school and was a member of the mission board and the finance committee.

"Newbold has been married for 25 years and his wife is employed as well, he owns his own home, a new car, and is financially secure and stable with liquid assets to pay bills in the couples (sic) joint checking account currently amounting to $43,000," the filing said.

The case file for Newbold's 2005 conviction still has not been declared closed.

Newbold also previously was convicted on state felony drug charges in 1980, 1981 and 1984. He was released from state prison in 1990.