He’s going to prison for eight armed robberies, three of them in metro-east

A Missouri man was sentenced on Thursday to a total of 26 years in federal prison for a string of armed robberies in the metro-east.

Jalon J. Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in January to a conspiracy to commit robberies with a firearm and armed robberies of a Sprint Store in Fairview Heights, Marco’s Pizza in Collinsville, and armed bank robbery of GCS Credit Union in Collinsville. All of the crimes were committed from January to March of 2019, according to court records from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Illinois.

Moore will also serve a three-year term of supervised release following his release from prison. He was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $132,961.74 to his victims.

Moore also pleaded guilty and was sentenced in the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Missouri for five additional armed robberies of businesses in St. Louis.

According to court documents, Moore, Larry J. Rhines, and Garry Johnson committed numerous “take over style” business robberies. In each case, the three were armed with firearms and threatened employees while demanding money.

Rhines and Johnson are set to be sentenced in June of 2022, according to a release from the court.

This case was brought as part as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. It was investigated by the St. Louis and Springfield Field Offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the St. Louis Metropolitan, St. Louis County, Collinsville, and Fairview Heights Police Departments.

The case was prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorney Attorney Ali Burns.