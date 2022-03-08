Man sent to hospital with brain injury after assault, police say

Mar. 8—EBENSBURG — A Carrolltown man was jailed Thursday, accused of assaulting a man and sending him to the hospital with a head injury during an argument over a woman, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Shawn A. Kirkpatrick, 44, of Carrolltown, with aggravated assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, a man was doing repair work on a woman's home in East Carroll Township on Thursday when Kirkpatrick arrived and a dispute broke out.

Police said Kirkpatrick punched and kicked the man, sending him to Conemaugh Miners Hospital, in Hastings. He was transferred to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, suffering from head contusions, a subdural hematoma and three rib fractures.

Kirkpatrick was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.