Man sent to hospital after overnight shooting in Columbia, sheriff’s department says

An investigation is underway after a man was shot overnight in Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before midnight Saturday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 2000 block of Oakside Lane, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near Columbia Place Mall, in the are between U.S. 1/Two Notch Road and Interstate 20.

When they arrived deputies found a man who was shot in the upper body, according to the release.

The man was taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is not an ongoing threat to the community.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.