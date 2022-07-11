Man sent to the hospital after shooting in Lexington, police say

One man was sent to the hospital Sunday night after a shooting near downtown Lexington, according to Lexington police.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of Chestnut Street. It was reported to police at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Lt. Dan Truex said responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was sent to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Truex said his injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Police shut down East Fifth and Chestnut streets while conducting their investigation, Truex said. Shell casings were found.

There was no suspect information as of Monday morning, according to Truex.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.