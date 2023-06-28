Man sent to prison for 2021 beating death of Hamilton resident

Jun. 28—A man has been sentenced to prison for the beating death of a Hamilton resident in the fall of 2021, according to prosecutors.

Kahreem G. Brown, 26, who is from Florida but had been living with family in the area at the time of the slaying, was indicted in October 2021 for murder and felonious assault in the death of Larry C. Ingram.

Ingram, 58, of the 400 block of Knightsbridge, was fatally assaulted on the night of Sept. 29, 2021, by Brown — who called 911 for help — but didn't know where he was. Ingram died of blunt force trauma, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.

In May, Brown pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Dan Haughey sentenced Brown to 10 years in prison with an additional five years that could be imposed if he does not behave while incarcerated.

According to Ohio law, voluntary manslaughter means causing a death "while under the influence of sudden passion or in a sudden fit of rage, either of which is brought on by serious provocation occasioned by the victim that is reasonably sufficient to incite the person into using deadly force."

Brown's competency was questioned shortly after his indictment, and following forensic psychological evaluation, he was declared incompetent to stand trial in January 2022.

After receiving treatment, Brown was restored to competency in July 2022, but entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and more evaluations were ordered. Following three additional evaluations, Brown's sanity was no longer in question and he changed his plea to the lesser charge.

An insanity plea means the defendant is claiming at the time of the alleged offense that they did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions. A question of competency alleges the defendant does not understand the charges and cannot assist in their own defense.

Brown has been held since his arrest in lieu of $1 million bond.

On Sept. 29. 2021, Brown called 911 telling the dispatcher, "Some guy might need some help. I just had to beat the crap out of some guy. Because I just had to."