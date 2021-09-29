Man sent to prison for child sex abuse

Sep. 29—WASECA — A man accused of sexually abusing three children is going to prison for more than eight years.

Roy Hartvick Dehoff, 38, of Claremont, was sentenced Monday in Waseca County District Court.

Three girls, ages 15, 14 and 12, reported earlier this year they were repeatedly sexually abused by Dehoff in a rural Waseca residence, according to a court complaint.

Dehoff pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct in June. Other counts were dismissed in a plea agreement, which lists three victims.

Dehoff was sentenced to 160 months in prison followed by 10 years of probation. He received credit for nearly six months spent in jail and will be eligible for release after serving two-thirds of his sentence. So he likely will be released in early 2030.