Man sent to prison in domestic assaults

Aug. 18—MANKATO — A man who was accused of domestic assaults in Lake Crystal and Mankato was sentenced to prison.

Richard Allen King Jr., 47, of Waseca, formerly of Lake Crystal, was sentenced to 23 months in prison Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

In November 2020, King choked a woman in his Lake Crystal residence. In April, court documents say King pushed his way into the same woman's Mankato residence, took her phone, punched her repeatedly in the head and choked her while threatening her. The woman's face was bleeding and she was taken to a hospital.

King pleaded guilty to felony counts of domestic assault and violating a restraining order.

With credit for time already served in jail, King will be eligible for release in August 2022.