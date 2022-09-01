Man who was sent to prison on firearm offenses arrested again

Sep. 1—A Fountain Street man who in 2018 shot himself in the leg with a sawed-off shotgun and was subsequently sent to prison for two years on firearms offenses has been arrested again and faces similar charges.

Police charged Kadeem Pimentel, 27, of 88 Fountain St., Apt. 3, with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm feeding device and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police said they had stopped Pimentel on Aug. 17 for driving without a license and that he was found to be in possession of a 9-mm handgun, which police described as a "ghost gun," a type of weapon that can be built at home from parts ordered online. Police said this type of weapon is nearly impossible to trace its origins.

Pimentel's passenger, Jacob Samuel Sanchez, 20, of 88 Fountain St., Apt. 2, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm feeding device, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Both men were arraigned on the charges Aug. 18 in Haverhill District Court.

Judge Cesar Archilla ordered Pimentel held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing held on Aug. 25.

At that hearing, Pimentel was ordered held without bail and his case was continued to Sept. 23, according to court officials.

Archilla released Sanchez on a number of conditions, including that he wear a GPS tracking device, stay at home except for work or to attend GED classes, that he stay away from and have no contact with anyone involved in the case, and that he submit to random drug and alcohol screens. A probable cause hearing for Sanchez is Sept. 27.

According to a police report, on Aug. 17 Police Detective Jordan Bergevine was on patrol in the Ayer Street area of the Mt. Washington neighborhood when he saw a man on the side of Varnum Street make a hand-to-hand exchange with a woman.

The report said the man walked toward a silver Nissan Rogue, where he stuffed money into a glass Mason jar and handed it to the driver, who police identified as Pimentel.

Bergevine said Pimentel is known to associate with the Gangster Disciples street gang and that he knew Pimentel did not have a driver's license, so he followed him a short distance then stopped him.

The report said Sanchez was Pimentel's passenger and that he did not have a driver's license either.

Bergevine said Pimentel has a history of being involved in shootings and possession of firearms offenses and is know to associate with armed individuals, and that Sanchez was charged as a juvenile for armed robbery and assault with a firearm. Several other officers arrived on the scene as backup.

When asked about the glass jar, Sanchez removed it from a backpack. Police said it contained about one ounce of marijuana.

When Sanchez began rifling around in the backpack, he was removed from the vehicle, the report said. Police searched the backpack and found a 9-mm Glock-style handgun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. Both Pimentel and Sanchez were arrested.

Police said the grip of the handgun was stamped "P80," short for "Polymer 80," and that they considered it to be a "ghost gun."

Police said the Nissan Rogue that Pimentel was driving is owned by a Methuen woman and that it matched the suspect vehicle from a shooting that occurred Aug. 11. The vehicle was towed from the scene and searched. Police found a spent 9-mm casing of the brand found in the handgun that was in the backpack, and also found brass knuckles in the glovebox.

The owner of the Nissan told police that she was never in her car with Pimentel at anytime when a gun was fired, and that she was unaware Pimentel owned a gun.