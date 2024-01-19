Man sent to prison for killing ex-girlfriend in jealous rage after breakup in Palm Springs

A man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at her Palm Springs home, during a jealous rage moments after she broke up with him, was sentenced Friday to 26 years to life in state prison.

A jury convicted Miguel Hernandez Toscano, now 66, of first-degree murder and other charges in the 2022 killing of 48-year-old Ernestina Oropeza. During a hearing Friday in Riverside County Superior Court, Judge Jason Armand imposed the sentence required by law.

Oropeza and Toscano met at an unspecified area casino where they both worked and began dating, according to a trial brief filed by prosecutors.

The roughly five-month-long relationship turned rocky in February 2022 when Toscano discovered the victim had been communicating with another man, whom she described as a friend.

On March 1 of that year, Toscano, Oropeza and her three daughters, ages 9, 7 and 4, went to dinner at a friend's house in Desert Hot Springs. But during the drive there and back, the couple argued about her interest in the other man, whose identity was not disclosed in court papers.

Before leaving Oropeza's apartment at 1799 E. Arenas Road in Palm Springs, Toscano offered to pick up her children from school the following day as a favor, but Oropeza declined the offer and replied she “no longer wanted to be with the defendant,” according to the brief.

She then went outside to check something in her backyard, and Toscano grabbed a kitchen knife from a table and proceeded to follow her.

In an interview with detectives later, Toscano, then 64, described what was in his mind, saying, “If I can't have her, then I don't want anyone else to have her,” according to the brief.

“The defendant stated that … his jealousy was overwhelming,” the document stated.

Oropeza's daughters and their grandmother were together in a room, watching television, when the victim began shrieking. The eldest child told detectives that she witnessed Toscano plunging the kitchen knife into her mother and yelled at him and threw rocks in an attempt to get him to stop, but he ignored her.

The children and their grandmother fled for their own safety.

A neighbor called 911, and police officers arrived minutes later, discovering Oropeza “motionless, eyes glazed over, copious amounts of blood on the ground” around her, the brief said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toscano was nowhere in sight.

However, the next morning, he went to the Palm Springs police station to surrender and confess, telling an investigator in Spanish: “I made a big mistake. I came to face the consequences.”

Toscano had no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man who murdered ex-girlfriend in Palm Springs sent to prison