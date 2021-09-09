Man sent to prison after pursuits

Sep. 9—A man who fled from police twice on the same day was sent to prison.

Anthony Allen Ressler, 39, of Burnsville, formerly of Madelia, was sentenced for felony fleeing police Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court and received a concurrent sentence on the same charge Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Ressler fled from a Madelia police officer who tried to arrest him on a warrant May 24. A chase was called off after Ressler ran multiple stop signs, the charges said.

A Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy spotted Ressler a few hours later and a longer pursuit ended in a crash in Mankato.

Ressler was sentenced to 17 months in prison. With credit for time already served, he'll likely spend less than a year in prison.

He also must pay over $9,000 in restitution.

A charge of driving without a license — for which Ressler had a warrant when he fled — was dismissed in the plea deal.