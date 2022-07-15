Man sentenced to 1 year of probation for burning toilet paper in Coconino National Forest

The man arrested in connection to the Pipeline Fire was placed on a yearlong probation after he pleaded guilty Wednesday for starting a fire at the Coconino National Forest in June, according to court documents.

Matthew Riser, 57, told officials from the U.S. Forest Service he burned toilet paper and put it under a rock the day before the wildfire was reported. His camp was 80 yards from where the fire started, according to court documents.

According to court documents Riser had been camping there for two days and only saw the "no campfire" sign when he drove out. Officials said information on fire restrictions can be found on roads, ranger stations, local news media and the U.S. Forest Service website.

Riser was initially charged with three counts — one for possession of a controlled substance, in his case marijuana, one for building a fire when it was prohibited and one for using National Forest Service lands as a residence.

The first count was dismissed by the court on June 21. The third count was dismissed on Wednesday.

Court documents show Riser was detained but released from custody June 23. He was allowed to live at Working Alternatives, a re-entry center that offers transitional housing services to federal inmates.

On Wednesday, Riser pleaded guilty to the second count, building a prohibited fire, and was placed on probation for one year, documents show. The court determined he doesn’t have the ability to pay a fine and waived it.

Riser was banned from the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott, Gila and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, except to travel through those areas in local, state or federal highways.

Defense lawyer says Riser's sentence wasn't for starting a wildfire

Defense lawyer Daniel Kaiser told The Arizona Republic he wanted to emphasize that Riser was sentenced for burning toilet paper, not for starting the Pipeline Fire. He said it was it was coincidental to the wildfire.

"Regardless of what a lot of people think, he was never arrested or charged with any offenses that could be related to causing the Pipeline fire," he said.

Kaiser said Riser explained that when he burned the toilet paper, he made sure the fire was out and covered it with a "very large rock."

The cause of the Pipeline Fire remained undetermined as of Thursday, according to InciWeb, a website that tracks wildfires.

Kaiser told The Republic he personally believed the sentence was a little excessive.

"He really only burned a small amount of toilet paper. So this was nothing like having a campfire or burning an area. This was a very minor thing," Kaiser said.

The Republic couldn't reach the lawyer representing the government for comment in time for publication.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Judge Camille Bibles said during Wednesday's hearing that she didn't want to downplay the significance of having any type of fire in the forest when they are restricted, especially during a drought.

Kaiser said the court believed Riser could get off the year-long probation early if he continues with the good behavior that he has shown in the past weeks.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

