Man sentenced to 10 years in 2020 accidental shooting death of 14-year-old in Phoenix

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for accidentally shooting a 14-year-old in Phoenix in 2020.

Johnny Tatum, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June in Maricopa County Superior Court.

According to court records, Tatum was riding in his car with four friends, all minors, the night of the shooting, Sept. 9, 2020. They stopped to visit one of the friends’ girlfriends at a house near Thunderbird Road and 31st Avenue around 8:45 p.m., police said. Tatum and one of the boys were pointing guns at one another and pulling the trigger, when Tatum’s gun fired and Christian Villareal was shot in his chest.

Tatum told police he and the others tried to get Villareal medical assistance, eventually flagging down an ambulance on the highway. But Villareal later died from the injury.

On Friday, Tatum apologized to Villareal's family, saying "it was an accident and I never meant to hurt him."

But Villareal's family members, speaking at Friday's sentencing hearing, said Tatum had not previously shown remorse, and had repeatedly threatened them since the shooting.

Christian's mother, Jeneane Reeves, told the judge there were threats made against the family before a vigil held for Villareal, and police were present to protect the family.

Reeves testified that people in their neighborhood said they had been threatened by Tatum to not show up at the vigil or else he would shoot them.

Reeves said the family had also been previously escorted out of the county courthouse at the urging of security personnel after a proceeding in the case.

"I can't wrap my head around the total lack of remorse," Reeves said of Tatum. She said Tatum had repeatedly stared at the family during previous court proceedings and even smiled at them.

She said Christian's death had devastated their family, resulting in serious psychological trauma for Christian's siblings as well as herself and his father. "I can see the sadness and anger in my husband's eyes," she said.

Jose Villareal, Christian's father, said Tatum had made threats "to shoot up the vigil."

Christian's family told the court that not only did they not believe Tatum was remorseful, they also questioned the nature of the shooting.

"This may have been ruled an accident, but he doesn't care at all," Reeves said. "He killed my child and he comes into court like it's a joke."

Jose Villareal questioned why Tatum, who fled to California after the shooting, did not stay in Arizona to accept the consequences.

"He had no intentions of helping my son after he was shot," Villareal said. "If he cared and was trying to help, he would have taken him to a hospital. But he was just caring for himself."

Villareal said he had a lot of hate in his heart for Tatum, who he called a "monster."

Chase Villareal, Christian's brother, lamented the more than 50 years he likely would have had left to share with his family, had he not been shot. "It's been hard to close my eyes, imagining what happened without any real answer," he said.

Tatum's defense attorney, Rebecca Felmly, asked the judge to consider mitigating circumstances.

She told the court Tatum had family members who were appearing virtually but could not make it in person.

Felmly reminded the judge that Tatum had pled guilty to manslaughter. "It was reckless," she said, "but there was certainly no intent here."

Regarding Tatum's failure to call for emergency services, Felmly said "they should have called 911, but they didn't. And that was a bad decision."

"He was still very young," Felmly said, noting that Tatum was 19 at the time of the shooting. "He was scared. They were all scared."

Felmly told the court Tatum had no prior felony convictions, and cited mitigating circumstances including physical abuse from his mother, molestation by an older brother, and a history of mental illness.

"He definitely has some issues that he has to deal with from his past," Felmly said. "But he is very, very remorseful for what happened."

Before issuing the sentence, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sam Myers said a 14-year-old child losing his life was a tragedy that no court could compensate for.

"There is no sentence I could impose, there is no number high enough, that will make Christian's family and friends feel as though justice has been served," Myers said. "At the same time, there's probably no number low enough that Mr. Tatum's friends and family would feel as though justice has been served."

Myers, saying he believed the plea agreement was a reasonable one, sentenced Tatum to 10 years, with 430 days credit for time served during pre-sentence incarceration. Myers said the sentence was less than the presumptive sentence for the crime because he found that the mitigating circumstances slightly outweighed the aggravating circumstances.

Myers ordered a restitution payment of a little more than $24,000 be made to Christian's mother.

After the sentencing, Jose Villareal said he wished the sentence had been longer but "I got what I wanted."

"My son was an awesome kid," Villareal said. "He did not deserve this. He wasn't a perfect angel but he was my boy and he will be very, very much missed."

"On Christian's headstone, it reads 'In 14 years, he touched so many lives,' because he really did," his mother said.

Arizona Republic reporter Sam Burdette contributed to this story.

