Man sentenced to 10 years in deadly 2020 South Lubbock single-vehicle crash

A 22-year-old man who was on the Texas 10 Most Wanted List was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison after admitting to causing a 2020 single-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that killed his passenger.

Tanner Cole Lermon appeared in the 140th District Court and pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter as part of a plea deal with the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office.

Tanner Lermon, right, is escorted to the 140th District Court where he pleaded guilty to a count of manslaughter in the April 30, 2020, crash that killed his passenger, 29-year-old Haley Erin Steele in South Lubbock.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony, which carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

He admitted to recklessly driving a pickup truck that caused the April 30, 2020, crash that killed his passenger, 29-year-old Haley Erin Steele.

His charge stems from a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into a 8:40 a.m. single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 130th Street and U.S. 87.

A DPS news release states crash investigators believe Lermon and Steele were in a 2005 Dodge pickup truck southbound on US 87. The pickup truck veered into the center median and the driver reportedly overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck crossed into the northbound lanes, crashed into the barrow ditch on the northbound side, flipped and stopped on the service road.

Troopers arrived to find Steele, who was ejected from the vehicle, lying on the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lermon, who was already out of the vehicle when troopers arrived, was checked on scene by EMS, according to the release.

During an enhanced field sobriety test, troopers found signs that Lermon was under the influence of drugs. A blood test later showed he had THC -- the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana -- and methamphetamine in his system, according to court records.

Troopers also found methamphetamine and heroin in the truck.

No arrests were made immediately after the crash as investigators were unsure who was driving. Lermon reportedly told troopers that Steele drove the truck when they crashed. He told investigators he was "dozing off when the truck struck something," according to an arrest warrant.

However, Lermon was arrested on drug charges at the scene and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was later released on bond.

Meanwhile, troopers at the scene found evidence in the form of a video from a passing motorist's dashboard camera that showed Steele being ejected from the vehicle through the passenger window, indicating that Lermon, not Steele, was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

While at the jail, Lermon admitted to driving the vehicle while Steele was asleep in the passenger seat. He said he believed the vehicle had an engine issue as it started to slow down and the steering wheel locked up.

Lermon told the trooper he yanked at the steering wheel to unlock it but the vehicle drove off the roadway and he lost control.

Lermon bonded out from the jail before he could be served the warrant for manslaughter. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List in July 2022 after a Lubbock County grand jury returned an indictment against him for manslaughter.

