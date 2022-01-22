Man sentenced to 10 years in fatal Vernon crash

Jan. 22—VERNON — An Ellington man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, to be suspended after he serves seven years, and five years of probation after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of a Vernon motorcyclist.

Mark Desmarais, 47, entered a guilty plea in October before Judge Kathleen McNamara.

Following his release, Desmarais will be required to enter substance abuse treatment, serve at a rehabilitation facility in some capacity, perform 100 hours of community service, and comply with an ignition interlock device, in addition to having his driver's license suspended.

Desmarais will also be barred from possessing alcohol and being in contact with members of the victim's family.

The crash occurred on Nov. 27, 2020, shortly before 9 p.m., when Willie Cooper, 61, of the Rockville section of Vernon was driving his motorcycle on Talcottville Road and Desmarais collided with him in an SUV.

Police attempted life-saving measures on Cooper before transporting him to Rockville General Hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

At the sentencing, State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky said Desmarais had been drinking with his wife prior to the accident, and the two visited three separate establishments and purchased 19 drinks. Gedansky said police discovered that their blood alcohol levels were both more than twice the legal limit.

Following the accident, Desmarais was arrested in January 2021 and charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence, failing to yield on a left turn, and driving in the wrong lane.

Gedansky said Desmarais should have known better, and did not have to continue drinking nor drive himself home.

"The moment he opened the operator's door ... he committed a crime," Gedansky said.

During the sentencing, Desmarais spoke through tears, saying that he profusely apologized for the harm he caused to both his and Cooper's families.

"I understand the damage I have done... I have deprived them of their father, their grandfather," Desmarais said.

Friends and family of Cooper spoke to the judge about his life and influence over the community.

Pamela Clark, mother of three of Cooper's children, said Cooper was nearly 10 years sober at the time of the accident.

Clark said Cooper was a dialysis patient and had been talking to her mom, who was going on dialysis around the time of the accident, to help ease her concerns.

"He told her not to worry because he would be there," Clark said.

Peter Brown, owner of Racks Billiards & Bar in Vernon, said he met Cooper, an avid pool player, at his establishment.

"For three years I'd see him every day," Brown said, adding that Cooper had positively affected the lives of many.

"Every day we will be reminded ... that Willie is not with us," he said.

McNamara said the accident has had a profound effect on Desmarais' family as well, with his wife and children losing him and their home.

"This is a tragedy that has affected two groups of people," McNamara said.

