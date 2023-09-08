Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2020 killing in North Spokane

Sep. 7—The man who shot and killed a 38-year-old during a North Spokane neighborhood dispute in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a decade in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, Bradley Willy, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, and Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price sentenced Willy to the 10 years in prison.

Willy was initially charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Lonnie Montoya on July 24, 2020, outside a residence at 1212 E. Nebraska Ave.

The shooting happened during the second confrontation that day involving Montoya and people who lived at the Nebraska Avenue home, including Willy, according to court documents.

Montoya got into a disagreement with Colby Sellers early that morning over allegedly stolen engine parts, Sellers told police. Sellers said Montoya threatened his life when leaving the area.

Although Willy was not involved in the morning confrontation, multiple witnesses said he made references to using a firearm against Montoya, according to court records. One witness said she heard Willy call Montoya after the morning argument and threaten to kill him if he returned to the house.

Later that day, Montoya did return to the area with a woman who stayed in Montoya's truck, which was parked in the alley. One witness said Montoya went to a nearby house to see a friend while another witness said he returned to the initial house, according to court records.

Not long after Montoya's return, a group of people, including Willy, came out of the initial house and threatened Montoya, according to court records.

The woman who was with Montoya told police that the situation was instigated by Willy and his friends. In a neighbor's surveillance video, an exchange between the victim, Montoya, and Willy and his friend Sellers can be seen before two loud "bangs" are heard.

The first gunshot erupted while Montoya was near the passenger side door of his truck, according to court records. The second occurred after Montoya was seated in the front of the truck with the door shut.

Investigators wrote in court documents that Montoya did not appear to be an imminent or immediate threat to Willy or Sellers in the surveillance video.

Willy admitted to the shooting, documents say.

Six family members of Montoya addressed Price on Thursday in tearful impact statements that included a profanity-laced outburst from one family member and grieving, thoughtful words from others.

Wendy Jackson, Montoya's sister, said her brother was unarmed and was trying to leave in his truck prior to the shooting.

"That's what kills me the most, is he was trying to leave," Jackson said.

Sherry Tiner, Montoya's mother, said she goes to bed every night surrounded by images of her son.

"Every night, I go to bed with posters of my son knowing he will never come through the door to surprise us," Tiner said through tears.

Lisa Hickman, who said she forgave Willy, said Montoya was her big brother and a "superhero."

"He taught me how to stand up for myself and believe in myself," she said.

Some family members said they hope Willy improves his life.

"You took a really exceptionally good person form this world," said Shandrea Martin, another sister of Montoya's.

Willy, wearing yellow Spokane County inmate clothing, apologized for the shooting.

"I ruined a lot of people's lives with this and I never intended on hurting anyone," he said.

A couple of members of Montoya's family responded by saying "thank you" from their seats in the court gallery.

The sentence, which was recommended by the prosecution and defense, was considered an "exceptional" one because it was outside the 33- to 39-month standard sentencing range, which included a 12-month deadly weapon enhancement.

Willy has spent over three years in jail and will be given credit for time served. He will spend 18 months in community custody when he is released from prison and pay $6,620 in restitution.

Price called the sentence "fair" and "equitable."

"I'm so incredibly sorry for your loss," Price told the family.