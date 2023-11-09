Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking methamphetamine to western Pennsylvania

A man from California was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Christian Maldonado, 35, was convicted for violating federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around Allegheny, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.

Officials said Maldonado packed at least 280 pounds of methamphetamine for shipment from Stockton, California to western Pennsylvania.

Maldonado also received parcels containing over $1,000,000 as payment for the methamphetamine.

When he was arrested, officials seized seventeen firearms, jewelry, a large amount of marijuana and $212,907 from his house.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Police and Pennsylvania State Police assisted in the investigation.

