Man sentenced to 10 years probation for sexual assault

Dec. 21—A man convicted of criminal sexual conduct was sentenced to a decade of probation.

Daniel Jim, 22

Daniel Jim, 22, of Austin, was sentenced on Thursday in Mower County District Court to 10 years supervised probation for a case in which he raped an intoxicated woman.

Jim was charged in May with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, amending his initial not guilty plea in October to guilty.

Jim will also have to pay $1,160 in fees and fines and follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 24 months in prison.

Jim was arrested after the victim in the case, who according to court documents appeared to be intoxicated, reported that she had been drinking with two males on May 1.

After going to bed, a juvenile female at the residence woke her ups and said that somebody was trying to get into the window, to which the victim told the female to lock her window and go back to bed.

The victim later woke up with Jim in her bed and disclosed that she had been raped by him.

Jim initially told detectives that he had been drunk and couldn't recall having sex with the victim, but later changed his story and said the sex was consensual.