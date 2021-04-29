Man sentenced to 10 years probation, work release in sex assault case

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·2 min read

Apr. 29—A man accused of raping a woman at a Boulder house in 2019 was sentenced to 10 years of probation and one year of work release as part of his plea agreement.

Kuel Khor, 27, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree assault with a sexual factual basis, trespassing and third-degree assault.

As part of the plea deal, attorneys agreed Khor would serve 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation and no more than one year in jail.

On April 16, Khor was sentenced to the agreed upon 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation along with one year of jail that will be served as work release.

"The victim supported the plea as well as our sentencing recommendation," Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said in a statement.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman told police she was hanging out with friends in downtown Boulder on July 18, 2019. The woman said Khor, a friend of a friend, was also in the group and that she had known him for about two years.

After last call later that night, some people in the group decided to go to a house to continue to party. About 5:30 a.m., the woman got permission from one of the residents of the home to sleep in a bedroom.

The woman told police she woke up to Khor sexually assaulting her. She told him to get off, but he continued to try to "spoon" her. The woman was able to get out from under Khor and ran out of the room. She told someone else in the house, who kicked Khor out, according to the affidavit.

The woman went with friends to get a sexual assault examination at Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital.

While at the hospital, the woman said Khor tried to call the woman and other people she knew, saying "I am so sorry ... I lost it and please call me. I'm freaking out."

Mutual friends confronted Khor on July 20, 2019, and recorded the conversation in which Khor said, "I think I halfway (fell) asleep. And the next thing I realize is, like, I'm literally, like, on top of (the woman) at some point and then I get off, and I'm like, 'Oh my God.'"

According to the affidavit, Khor denied any sexual penetration but did admit to touching the woman while she was asleep. Khor reportedly blamed his behavior on the fact that he was drunk and had used cocaine, and said he had slept with the woman before and so thought everything was "normal."

Recommended Stories

  • Former intern accuses New York City mayoral candidate Scott Stringer of sexually assaulting her in 2001

    Jean Kim said she knew she had to come forward when she saw Stringer "touting how he is a make-believe champion for women's rights."

  • Indonesian consumer research startup Populix gets $1.2M in pre-Series A funding

    Indonesia is one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, but consumer data is still hard to find for many businesses, especially smaller ones. Populix wants to make research easier for companies, through a respondent app that now has 250,000 users in 300 Indonesian cities. The startup announced today it has raised $1.2 million in an oversubscribed pre-Series A round led by returning investor Intudo Ventures, with participation from Quest Ventures.

  • An Oracle EVP took a brass-knuckled approach with a reporter today; now he's suspended from Twitter

    Companies and the reporters who cover them routinely find themselves at odds, particularly when the stories being chased are unflattering or bring unwanted attention to a business's dealings, or, in the company's estimation, simply inaccurate. Many companies fight back, which is why crisis communications is a very big and lucrative business. In fact, the author of the post, an Oracle executive named Ken Glueck, a 25-year-long veteran of the company, has been temporarily suspended by Twitter, the company told Gizmodo this afternoon, after encouraging his followers to harass a female reporter.

  • Joe Biden: I’m From the Government and I'm Here to Help

    Melina Mara/GettyIn his first joint address to Congress, President Joe Biden set out to sell one of the most liberal agendas in generations with nods to the bipartisanship that he and anyone around him insist has been his brand for more than 40 years.But this speech was by no means a plea for unity.While Biden’s first address was light on brand-new policies and surprise announcements, he anchored the new administration in a populist sales pitch, advocating for passage of his twin trillion-dollar spending plans: the American Jobs plan—an infrastructure bill that Biden called “the largest jobs plan since World War II”—and the just-introduced American Families Plan, which would guarantee four years of additional public education to every American.“The American Jobs Plan will create millions of good paying jobs—jobs Americans can raise their families on,” Biden said.A presidential address before a joint session of Congress is the best chance for the leader of the free world to get a “mic drop” moment, announcing a major policy proposal with the largest possible audience. President Barack Obama announced a “cancer moonshot.” President George W. Bush tied Iraq, Iran, and North Korea to the fight against global terrorism in his “axis of evil” speech. President Lyndon Johnson launched a “War on Poverty.”Biden’s proposals were just as far-reaching; he just didn’t give his agenda a grand moniker. The address—delivered in a quiet voice to a largely empty room—instead was front-loaded with domestic proposals that are, at least according to polling, widely popular among American voters: infrastructure, closing tax loopholes for the wealthy, paid family leave for every new parent. It was only later in Biden’s remarks that he touched on more sensitive issues like police reform and the insurrection at the Capitol.Biden nodded to some key wish-list items for progressive Democrats in his remarks that did not make the cut in the infrastructure and families legislation, including negotiating prescription drug prices. But the remarks attempted to shield Biden from the Republican accusation that he’s beholden to the more left-wing members of his party.“Sometimes I have arguments with my friends in the Democratic Party—I think you should be able to become a billionaire and a millionaire,” Biden said, in a line that was not in his prepared remarks. “But pay your fair share.”The speech was not without victory laps, particularly on the pandemic, which was raging as Biden took the reins of the federal government in January.Within the first few minutes of his address, Biden claimed credit for the “dose of hope” that COVID vaccines have offered Americans, suggesting he “inherited a nation in crisis” from former President Trump.“The worst pandemic in a century,” Biden said. “The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War. Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation: America is on the move again.”He noted that when he was sworn in, less than 1 percent of seniors were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, 100 days later, nearly 70 percent of seniors are fully protected. And 220 million people have received at least one shot.But he suggested there is more work to be done on the economy, the nation’s aging infrastructure system, the crisis of climate change, and racial injustice.Those are all easier to address in a speech, however, than in reality.On the economy, Biden touted his “American Jobs Plan” as a “once-in-a-generation investment in America itself.” He said it would help millions of people get back to work and rebuild the nation’s outdated infrastructure. And he claimed that nearly 90 percent of the jobs created by his plan wouldn’t require a college degree.“The American Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America,” Biden said.His infrastructure plan though is still far from final passage—if it ever does pass. And in the meantime, more than 9 million people in the United States are still unemployed.Biden: George Floyd’s Death Was ‘Murder in the Full Light of Day’On climate change, Biden also pointed to his infrastructure plan, saying his blueprint would put engineers and construction workers in jobs to build more energy efficient buildings and homes, electricians in jobs installing 500,000 vehicle charging stations along the nation’s highways, and farmers planting cover crops that would reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.“And all the investments in the American Jobs Plan will be guided by one principle,” Biden said. “Buy American.”But again, there are a number of difficult issues for Democrats to sort out in Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan—even if they don’t need a single GOP vote to pass it using the special reconciliation process. Democrats are divided on certain tax raises that Biden has proposed to partly pay for the program, and individual members have a number of pet issues they want addressed in particular ways.On racial justice, Biden name-checked George Floyd and called on the Senate to approve policing reforms that have already passed the House.“We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of Black America,” Biden said Wednesday night. “Now is our opportunity to make real progress.”However, other than imploring congressional Democrats to “find a consensus” with congressional Republicans— as well as imploring Americans to “rebuild trust with law enforcement” and “root out systemic racism in the criminal justice system”—Biden didn’t seem to offer any real breakthroughs on an issue that continues to fracture the nation.The president’s bipartisan brand was cultivated over decades in the Senate working with Republicans. It was further burnished during his two terms as vice president when he took over fiscal cliff negotiations and allowed the GOP to make large tax cuts permanent. And even as congressional Republicans called Biden out for not actually working with them on a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, the American people perceived Biden’s plan as bipartisan. More than 40 percent of Republicans supported the measure.As Biden pushes ahead with another partisan proposal—this time, his infrastructure plan—the president and his advisers are counting on Joe’s bipartisan and blue collar image to get the bill to his desk.Unlike the usually packed House floor and gallery for a president’s first joint address, Biden’s speech Wednesday night was delivered to a drastically reduced crowd of about 200 in the chamber. It looked more like the audience for a spirited House debate than a State of the Union. (Technically, the president’s first joint address is not considered a State of the Union, which the president is constitutionally obligated to deliver “from time to time.”)The speech comes more than two months later than incoming presidents traditionally make their first remarks to a joint session of Congress, a delay which the White House blamed on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the inherent challenges of planning a large indoor event during the early days of the administration.Biden opened his remarks by commenting on the unusual nature of Wednesday night’s proceedings—proceedings that he had watched in-person 36 times over his decades in the U.S. Senate and eight times as vice president.“While the setting tonight is familiar, this gathering is very different,” Biden said, “a reminder of the extraordinary times we are in.”COVID restrictions substantially limited who could attend Biden’s address, with only 30 senators, 40 House members, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the dean of the diplomatic corps, and about 30 staffers allowed on the floor. The usually packed House gallery was instead sparsely filled with about 60 additional senators and representatives.Restrictions also required those attending to refrain from handshakes or fist-bumps, although attendees seated on the center aisle of the House Chamber—informally known as “Ass-Kissers’ Alley” during State of the Union addresses by dint of members trying to get a moment of face time with the president—largely flouted that rule as Biden walked past.A seat in the House chamber during a presidential address would ordinarily be one of the hottest tickets in town, but congressional Republicans were conspicuously uninterested in Biden’s speech—with many of them delivering ‘I have to wash my hair’-type excuses.Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), brother of former vice president Mike Pence who accused Biden of not offering “one iota of bipartisan collaboration,” begged off for a Lincoln Day dinner. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), one of many Republicans who has attacked Biden for a “lack of bipartisanship” in pushing his infrastructure and tax plans, cited plans in her district. (Those plans apparently included livetweeting the address and implying that Biden didn’t usually stay up this late). Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), who promised in his most recent reelection campaign to “be a bipartisan legislator,” said he’d already made plans.Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), at least, was more straightforward about his opposition to attending the address, despite calling for “compromise and bipartisanship” in passing legislation last month. “Ha,” he told Punchbowl last week as he boarded an elevator. “No comment.”Of the Republicans who did show up, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was perhaps the most interested in making a splash. At one point during the speech, she loudly unfolded a thermal space blanket and draped it over her lap. No one seemed to pay much attention to the stunt.Biden himself made a point of staying on the floor of the House Chamber for close to 15 minutes after the address, meeting with as many members in attendance as would have him.Only three Republicans joined him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Analysis: Biden pitches big government as antidote to crises

    Forty years ago, a newly elected American president declared government the source of many of the nation's problems, reshaping the parameters of U.S. politics for decades to come. In an address to a joint session of Congress and the nation, Biden offered up government as both an organizing principle for the nation's democracy and an engine for economic growth and social well-being.

  • New polls show Biden is riding high and Republicans don’t know how to bring him down

    As clear majorities of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s performance, the worst some Republicans can say about him is that he’s ‘bland’

  • Biden to Congress: Pass police reform bill by anniversary of George Floyd's death

    During his address to a joint session of Congress, Biden asked lawmakers to “work together to find a consensus” on the bill, which passed the House last summer but didn’t make it out of the Senate.

  • Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

    Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk."

  • 'It's about time:' In historic first, two powerful women flank U.S. president

    President Joe Biden's address to Congress broke a historic glass ceiling on Wednesday, as two women - Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - sat behind the president for the first time in U.S. history. The seating arrangement carried a symbolic meaning for the advancement of U.S. women in recent decades, since Harris and Pelosi stand first and second in the presidential line of succession, respectively. Harris, the first woman and the first Black and Asian person to serve as vice president, sat to Biden's right.

  • College football coach fired over tweet mocking Stacey Abrams fights back with lawsuit

    Chris Malone, formerly an assistant football coach in Tennessee, is a victim of “cancel culture,” his attorney said.

  • McCollum, Powell help Trail Blazers defeat Grizzlies 130-109

    CJ McCollum had 26 points and six assists, and Norman Powell added 24 points, helping the Portland Trail Blazers solidify their hold on seventh place in the West with a 130-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard finished with 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 18 as Portland moved two games ahead of Memphis and San Antonio, which lost 116-111 at Miami on Wednesday night. Jonas Valancuinas led Memphis with 19 points, and Dillon Brooks had 18.

  • India coronavirus: Man charged over oxygen SOS for dying grandfather

    An Indian man who sought help on Twitter for his grandfather in his last hours could face jail.

  • Biden to keep intelligence inspector general Trump appointed

    President Joe Biden intends to keep the watchdog overseeing the U.S. intelligence community, a longtime intelligence official who rose to the post after his predecessor was fired by President Donald Trump for his role in Trump's first impeachment. Biden on Tuesday announced that he intended to nominate Thomas Monheim for Senate confirmation as the permanent inspector general. The inspector general investigates and audits the 18 organizations in the intelligence community and reviews potential whistleblower complaints.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

    ‘She’s calling the shots here. I know this,’ Ms Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday. Twitter was not so sure

  • Elliot Page says he '100%' knew he was a boy from the time he was a toddler

    Elliot Page shared he's a transgender man in a moving Instagram post last December: "I am trans. My pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."

  • Donald Trump believes he would be on Mount Rushmore if he were a Democrat

    The former president says in a new podcast he will hold a rally soon and decide on a 2024 run in November next year

  • Sheriff left detainees strapped in chairs for hours at Georgia jail, prosecutors say

    One detainee said the U.S. is a democracy. “Not in my county,” the sheriff reportedly responded.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • ‘Child abuse, really?’: Dr Fauci responds to Tucker Carlson criticism of face coverings for children

    ‘I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre,’ says chief medical adviser of Fox News anchor