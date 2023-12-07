Man sentenced to 100 years in prison for having sex with 13-year-old Edgewater girl

A 43-year-old man who was convicted of having sex with a child was sentenced Thursday to 100 years in prison.

Christopher Crouthamel was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 11 of eight felonies: two counts of lewd or lascivious battery sex act on a child 12 or older but younger than 16; two counts of traveling to meet a minor; two counts of possession of sexual performance by a child; and two counts of soliciting a child or person believed to be a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices.

Circuit Judge Leah Case sentenced Crouthamel to the 100 years in state prison.

Crouthamel met the girl on Snapchat in December 2022, the affidavit stated. The next month, he drove from Summerfield to Edgewater to meet the girl, who snuck out of her house. Crouthamel picked her up and took her to a hotel room where they had sex, according to the affidavit. He then dropped her off in time for her to catch a bus to school.

The girl told investigators that she told Crouthamel that she was 13 and he told her that he was 32.

Crouthamel is facing an additional 20 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in the release that Crouthamel will never be free again.

“This sexual predator will no longer threaten our children,” State Attorney R.J. Larizzasaid about the defendant. “He will die in the state prison system. In the 7th Circuit we will seekmaximum penalties for those who prey upon our children.”

The Edgewater Police Department investigated with assistance from the Port Orange Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorneys Sarah Thomas and Boone Forkner prosecuted the case.

