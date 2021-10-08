Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Oct. 8—A man was sentenced to 11 years, four months in state prison after he pleaded no contest on Monday to continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and one count of furnishing marijuana to a minor.

Russell Steven Federspiel, 50, has been in custody since June 28, 2018, after being arrested for alleged sex crimes that took place in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The Sutter County District Attorney's Office originally charged Federspiel with three counts of aggravated rape of a minor under 14 years old, rape by force, two counts of burglary, two counts of furnishing marijuana to a minor, and six counts of lewd acts with a minor under 14. Some of the six lewd act counts were included with other counts and some stood on their own.

Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Geddes said one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child was added to Federspiel's charges. He pleaded no contest to the added count as well as two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, and one count of furnishing marijuana to a minor. Geddes said there were three victims in this case.

"This was the agreement because it encapsulates the conduct that was charged," Geddes said in an email. "Due to the age of the case, evidentiary issues, and discussions with the victims, this was an appropriate disposition and the victims were relieved that the case will be disposed."

In May 2019, six of Federspiel's nine felony counts were dismissed by the DA's office. Geddes said one of the victims attended the sentencing hearing on Monday but elected not to make a statement.

"Prior to sentencing, we confirmed with the three victims the disposition and they reaffirmed their support of the offer and their desire to put the horrible past crimes behind them so they could continue to live their lives," Geddes said.