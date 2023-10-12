A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 117 years in prison for his role in the shooting of a local restaurant manager who attempted to defend his mother during a purse-snatching.

Devonta Davis, 23, was sentenced in Caddo District Court to 97 years for armed robbery and an additional 20 years for attempted manslaughter.

On July 29, 2017, Juan Zuniga, 24, was shot twice in the chest outside El Compadre Mexican restaurant, located in the 500 block of E. Kings Highway.

Read More: Suspects identified in connection to El Compadre shooting

According to prior reporting from the Shreveport Times, Zuniga was shot while confronting a pair of robbers who were trying to steal his mother's purse. Zuniga's mother was not hurt in the incident, but he was shot twice in the chest, resulting in his right lung being removed.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, Davis and his accomplice left the scene on bicycles that summer day, leaving behind bloody evidence in a nearby field.

Davis was arrested following the attack through physical evidence and eyewitness testimony. The co-defendant, Alonzo Spires, pleaded guilty in a separate trial and provided a statement regarding Davis' case.

This verdict was returned on Oct. 11, 2023, by District Judge Ramona Emanuel.

More: Community responds with help for El Compadre manager hurt by robbers

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Man sentenced to 117 years in prison following attack on Shreveport restaurant manager