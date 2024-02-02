Man sentenced 12+ years for attempted murder of Portland police officer in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced Thursday to more than 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Portland Police Bureau officer in 2022.

The 29-year-old Zachary Michael Chronister was attempting to elude being pulled over near northeast Portland when he shot at an officer on Feb. 17, 2022, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Police were patrolling near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and I-205 when they saw a car driving dangerously, such as going past stop signs and performing improper lane changes, the release said. Officers initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle sped off trying to elude them.

An officer deployed spike strips near the on-ramp for I-84 from Sandy, anticipating the driver may try to head westbound on the freeway. When the driver neared the spikes, the front seat passenger — later identified as Chronister — rolled down his window, leaned out, and let off three shots at the officer. The officer wasn’t injured.

Thanks to infrared cameras equipped on PPB’s Air Support Unit, police captured video of the shooting.

The vehicle headed northbound on I-5 into Washington on multiple flat tires as officers followed from a distance. Eventually, the vehicle crashed in Vancouver near Northeast St. Johns Road and Northeast 68th Street. At this point, the Vancouver Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were both assisting, at PPB’s request.

After the crash in Vancouver, the three occupants ran away on foot. Two were detained right away, with the third being captured via a K9 tracker, officials said. Three firearms were discovered in the car.

The back-seat passenger testified at trial after taking a plea deal and agreed to cooperate. He recounted the events in a way that was consistent with law enforcement’s narrative. The driver also took a non-cooperating plea deal.

The front-seat passenger, Chronister, was found guilty of three charges by a 12-person jury in October of last year. The charges include second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Chronister was sentenced Thursday to 150 months in prison. He is being held in Multnomah County and will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve the sentence.

