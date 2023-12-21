Man sentenced to 12 years in child molest case

Dec. 21—A Kokomo man who pleaded guilty to molesting a child was sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Robert Shane Walker, 42, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Correction by Howard County Circuit Judge Lynn Murray.

As part of his sentence, Walker will have to register as a sex offender for life and can't contact the victim in any way. Walker has jail time credit of 562 days.

Last year, Walker was arrested and charged with three felony counts of child molesting after police say he molested a 12-year-old girl multiple times.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Walker masturbated in front of the girl, forced her to perform oral sex on him and had sex with the girl.

In November, prosecutors and Walker reached a plea agreement.

In exchange for Walker pleading guilty to the level 4 felony charge of child molesting, the more serious level 1 and level 2 felony charges of child molesting were dismissed.

In taking the plea, Walker avoided possibly serving several decades in prison if convicted.

A level 4 felony carries a sentence of between two to 12 years, while a level 1 or level 2 felony carriers a sentence of between 20 to 40 years and 10 to 30 years, respectively.

During the sentencing hearing, Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Peelle asked Murray to sentence Walker to the maximum 12 years, while Walker's public defender Whitney Beck requested a suspended sentence on in-home detention or some other type of community corrections program.

Beck argued that Walker was not given the best chance in life by his parents and was "headed in the right direction" in terms of staying out of jail and being a productive citizen before his arrest last fall.

She also argued that a long jail sentence would not be the most beneficial to Walker and that he does not want to be a largely absent father for his 3-year-old-daughter.

Peelle cited Walker's extensive adult life criminal history — 11 felony convictions and 15 misdemeanor convictions — and the fact Howard County Probation found Walker as one who has a high chance of reoffending in their pre-sentencing report as his reasoning for asking for the maximum sentence.

One of Walker's previous convictions included of criminal confinement in connection to an alleged 2008 rape of a 16-year-old.

In that case, police alleged Walker assaulted the teenager inside a storage shed located behind an abandoned house in Indian Heights. Detectives at the time said the victim was walking home from a nearby convenience store when she encountered Walker.

The rape and sexual assault charges were dismissed in a plea agreement, and Walker pleaded guilty to criminal confinement for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Prosecutors at the time told the Tribune they struck the plea deal to avoid putting the teenager through the painful process of a trial.

Walker declined to give either a sworn or unsworn statement at the sentencing hearing, and Peelle said prosecutors reached out to the victim to see if she wanted to testify at the hearing, but she declined.

After hearing both sides' argument and before issuing the sentence, Murray said she saw more aggravating factors than mitigating factors in this case.

She cited Walker's extensive criminal history and failure to rehabilitate despite numerous chances to do so in the past as the primary reasoning for handing down the maximum sentence.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.