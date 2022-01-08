Man sentenced to 12 years for Kansas City shooting that killed 18-year-old

A man who fatally shot an 18-year-old was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison by a Jackson County judge.

In November, a Jackson County jury found Caylon D. Dudley, 26, guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Damen Taylor, 18.

Dudley was sentenced to 12 years on the manslaughter charge and five years for armed criminal action, to be served concurrently.

Kansas City police responded April 1, 2020, to the shooting in the 9400 block of East 39th Street, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department, said at the time. Taylor had already been transported to the hospital by family members when officers arrived.

Multiple witnesses told police that Dudley and Taylor were fighting before the shooting occurred.

Dudley said he pulled out the weapon after seeing Taylor hit his brother, according to Jackson County prosecutors.