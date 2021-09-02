Man sentenced to 12 years to life in prison for Longmont sex assault

Sep. 2—A man found guilty of raping a woman in Longmont in 2012 was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison.

Hugo Arceo Trevizo, 44, was convicted by a Boulder County jury on two counts of sexual assault — submission by force following a three-day trial in June.

On Friday, Trevizo was sentenced by Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman to 12 years to life in prison. Both counts also fall under Colorado's indeterminate sentencing laws, which means Trevizo will have to undergo sex offense treatment and apply for release even after his sentence has run.

Trevizo is already serving one indeterminate sentence after he was sentenced to 28 years to life on a 2018 sex assault on a child case.

"The jury only convicted him as to Counts 1 and 2 involving one victim, not Count 3 involving another victim," Deputy District Attorney Breck Roesch said in a statement. "Regardless, both of these women had to testify twice (first trial resulted in a hung jury in March, 2021) about the assaults they endured in 2012.

"This was a very difficult case, and their participation and continued cooperation was imperative," she said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Longmont police were called by a social worker on Sept. 16, 2012, who said a woman had shown up at the hospital and said she was sexually assaulted.

The woman told police she had been on a date with Trevizo the previous night and that they began having sex. But the woman said that after a few moments, she no longer wanted to have sex and told Trevizo to stop.

According to the affidavit, the woman said Trevizo did not stop and then sexually assaulted her vaginally and then anally even as she continued to scream at him to stop.

The results of the sexual assault examination revealed injuries to the woman's genitals and anus, and the exam also found semen.

The woman said she had been going on dates "off and on" with Trevizo for about a year, but that they had only had consensual sex once before the night of the assault.

Detectives tried to follow up, but the woman stopped communication with police and the case was closed at the time.

In September 2018, the woman contacted police and said she "was still having problems and lacked closure," and opted to move forward with the case.