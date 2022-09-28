Man sentenced to 12 years for meth possession, intent to deliver

Sep. 28—On Sept. 16, Jermaine McQueen was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony.

McQueen's sentenced will be followed by 18 months of parole.

The Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group conducted an investigation over the course of several months during the summer of 2021, according to Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy in a news release.

During the plea, the court heard evidence that in August 2021, a VMEG agent conducted a stop and arrested McQueen with more than 20 grams of methamphetamine while he was on his way to deliver it.

"Many criminal investigations can take months or sometimes years to complete," Lacy said. "VMEG is an asset to our community. The agent's effort and willingness to see an investigation through from beginning to end helps to ensure drugs and drug dealers are removed from our community."