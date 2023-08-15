Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for two drive-by shootings, punching bartender

Aug. 14—A 30-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for two drive-by shootings and punching a bartender.

Antonio M. Davis was sentenced in late May to 110 months in prison by Spokane Superior Court Judge Annette Plese.

Davis was arrested in May 2022 after a long standoff with Spokane County Sheriff's deputies for the two drive-by shootings, including one that police described as a "gun battle" between two vehicles on Sprague Avenue and Crestline Street.

He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Davis pleaded guilty to multiple shootings in the Spokane area during the spring of 2022.

Despite the heavy gunfire, no one was injured in the shooting that took place around 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022, police said. Officers recovered from the scene 39 shell casings from three firearms and documented damage from gunfire in the area, according to documents.

Around 11:15 p.m. on April 3, officers responded to a drive-by shooting at 51 S. Madelia St. Investigators found at the scene 14 9 mm shell casings that they believed matched the Sprague Avenue shooting.

A witness also linked Davis to the Madelia Street shooting.

On March 20, 2022, at about 1 a.m., Davis punched a bartender who tried to stop him and some women from leaving the GeeksNGlory Gaming bar, 6710 E. Sprague Ave., with their drinks, according to court documents.

Davis then pointed a gun at the bartender.

The bartender was able to pick out Davis from a photo lineup, and the incident was captured on a neighboring businesses surveillance footage, according to court records.

Police recovered the 9 mm handgun likely used in both shootings at Davis' apartment after the May standoff that led to his arrest.

This is not Davis' first run-in with police. He was shot and injured by a Spokane police officer in 2017. Prosecutors ruled the shooting justified.

Prosecutors combined all three cases for Davis' plea agreement, according to court records.