Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for assaulting his elderly mother in Spokane Valley

May 4—A 57-year-old man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for violently assaulting his mother.

Edward M. Leavens was convicted of first-degree assault last month.

One of the victim's other sons found his mother bloodied and beaten early Sept. 10 at a residence on the 9300 block of East Cataldo Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.

Leavens has a history of alcohol abuse and mental health problems.

He was sentenced Friday by Judge Harold Clarke III to 12 years and three months in prison.