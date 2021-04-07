Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Norwich arson

Apr. 7—A Norwich man described by a prosecutor as "a very violent and dangerous person" was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for setting fire to the former home of his ex-girlfriend in 2018 and for assaulting a corrections officer while in prison.

Tyree Davis, 41, appeared virtually Tuesday in New London Superior Court and was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 10 years of special parole by Judge Hillary B. Strackbein. The judge also ordered a lifetime protective order on behalf of his ex-girlfriend, who gave an emotional statement in court.

His ex-girlfriend, who is believed to have been the target of the arson, delivered a victim impact statement in which she said she fears for her life and asked the judge to impose a lengthy sentence in order to keep her safe.

"I still to this day believe that Tyree will not stop or give up until I am dead," said the victim, who was not identified in court.

Davis pleaded guilty to arson and assault on a public safety officer in October. He was charged with setting fire to a building at 261-263 Central Ave. in Norwich, which houses two businesses and two apartments where several people lived, on Jan. 25, 2018.

Davis, whose last known address is 42 Merchants Ave., Taftville, is a registered sexual offender.

The victim, who appeared in court, said she had seen a video of Davis setting the fire and had no doubt that she was the target. "Tyree lit what he thought was my house on fire," the woman said. "He knew exactly what he was doing and he wanted to kill us that day."

The woman, who told the court she had dated Davis before he became "controlling and violent," said she has been "living in constant fear" for three years. She said she experiences flashbacks from the trauma of Davis' abuse — she said that before the fire, he once locked her in a car for hours and then beat and choked her until she blacked out.

She asked the court to sentence Davis for more than 12 years and asked that he be required to wear a GPS monitor when he is released.

Story continues

"He is an animal, he is sick and he is pure evil," she said.

Davis, appearing on a video call, declined to speak to the court but then shouted profanities and objected to Judge Strackbein referring to his ex-girlfriend as a victim. He said she was not the intended target of the fire and said, "Nobody gives a (expletive) about her."

The woman left the courtroom in tears.

Victim's advocate LeeAnn Vertefeuille spoke on behalf of nine victims of Davis' — six of whom provided statements to Vertefeuille — and said he "has a long history of being combative and violent."

She spoke on behalf of a firefighter who battled the blaze Davis set and slipped and hurt his back on the scene, causing him to lose work. And on behalf of a correction officer injured by Davis at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center.

According to the Department of Correction, Davis attacked the correction officer with a broomstick in April 2019, leaving the officer with neck, back and knee injuries and a cut on the face from the broomstick once it snapped. He was out of work for nine months, needed physical therapy and will need surgery, Vertefeuille said.

Prosecutor Thomas DeLillo said Tuesday that Davis suffers from serious mental illness and "is a very violent and dangerous person."

Davis' attorney William Koch recommended that Davis be sent to Connecticut Valley Hospital for psychiatric treatment upon his release from prison. He said his client has told him that he has severe mental illnesses, including diagnoses of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and would hurt someone if he was not in prison or receiving proper treatment.

Judge Strackbein sentenced Davis to eight years for the arson and four years for the assault on the correction officer, with 10 years of special parole. The judge said she would recommend treatment at Connecticut Valley Hospital following his release and that he wear a GPS monitor. She explained to Davis that the protective order against him on behalf of his ex-girlfriend will be in effect for the rest of his life.

"Twelve years to serve does not feel like justice to me," the victim said in her statement. "He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison."

t.hartz@theday.com