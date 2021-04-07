Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Norwich arson

Taylor Hartz, The Day, New London, Conn.
·4 min read

Apr. 7—A Norwich man described by a prosecutor as "a very violent and dangerous person" was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for setting fire to the former home of his ex-girlfriend in 2018 and for assaulting a corrections officer while in prison.

Tyree Davis, 41, appeared virtually Tuesday in New London Superior Court and was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 10 years of special parole by Judge Hillary B. Strackbein. The judge also ordered a lifetime protective order on behalf of his ex-girlfriend, who gave an emotional statement in court.

His ex-girlfriend, who is believed to have been the target of the arson, delivered a victim impact statement in which she said she fears for her life and asked the judge to impose a lengthy sentence in order to keep her safe.

"I still to this day believe that Tyree will not stop or give up until I am dead," said the victim, who was not identified in court.

Davis pleaded guilty to arson and assault on a public safety officer in October. He was charged with setting fire to a building at 261-263 Central Ave. in Norwich, which houses two businesses and two apartments where several people lived, on Jan. 25, 2018.

Davis, whose last known address is 42 Merchants Ave., Taftville, is a registered sexual offender.

The victim, who appeared in court, said she had seen a video of Davis setting the fire and had no doubt that she was the target. "Tyree lit what he thought was my house on fire," the woman said. "He knew exactly what he was doing and he wanted to kill us that day."

The woman, who told the court she had dated Davis before he became "controlling and violent," said she has been "living in constant fear" for three years. She said she experiences flashbacks from the trauma of Davis' abuse — she said that before the fire, he once locked her in a car for hours and then beat and choked her until she blacked out.

She asked the court to sentence Davis for more than 12 years and asked that he be required to wear a GPS monitor when he is released.

"He is an animal, he is sick and he is pure evil," she said.

Davis, appearing on a video call, declined to speak to the court but then shouted profanities and objected to Judge Strackbein referring to his ex-girlfriend as a victim. He said she was not the intended target of the fire and said, "Nobody gives a (expletive) about her."

The woman left the courtroom in tears.

Victim's advocate LeeAnn Vertefeuille spoke on behalf of nine victims of Davis' — six of whom provided statements to Vertefeuille — and said he "has a long history of being combative and violent."

She spoke on behalf of a firefighter who battled the blaze Davis set and slipped and hurt his back on the scene, causing him to lose work. And on behalf of a correction officer injured by Davis at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center.

According to the Department of Correction, Davis attacked the correction officer with a broomstick in April 2019, leaving the officer with neck, back and knee injuries and a cut on the face from the broomstick once it snapped. He was out of work for nine months, needed physical therapy and will need surgery, Vertefeuille said.

Prosecutor Thomas DeLillo said Tuesday that Davis suffers from serious mental illness and "is a very violent and dangerous person."

Davis' attorney William Koch recommended that Davis be sent to Connecticut Valley Hospital for psychiatric treatment upon his release from prison. He said his client has told him that he has severe mental illnesses, including diagnoses of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and would hurt someone if he was not in prison or receiving proper treatment.

Judge Strackbein sentenced Davis to eight years for the arson and four years for the assault on the correction officer, with 10 years of special parole. The judge said she would recommend treatment at Connecticut Valley Hospital following his release and that he wear a GPS monitor. She explained to Davis that the protective order against him on behalf of his ex-girlfriend will be in effect for the rest of his life.

"Twelve years to serve does not feel like justice to me," the victim said in her statement. "He deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison."

t.hartz@theday.com

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Boris Johnson's Islamophobia inquiry accused of whitewash

    An inquiry into the Tory party's handling of Islamophobia complaints has been accused of ignoring individuals who wanted to submit damning evidence, sparking fears of a whitewash. The independent probe, commissioned by Boris Johnson in December 2019 to look into the party's treatment of anti-Muslim and other discrimination allegations, is set to report in May, an inquiry spokesman confirmed. The findings of the inquiry, led by Prof Swaran Singh, a former commissioner for the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), will be made public, it is understood. The Conservative Party expects to have the chance for its lawyers to review the report before it is published. It is now in the drafting stage and closed to submissions, fuelling anger among former party figures who said their attempts to give testimony were passed over. Baroness Warsi, the former Conservative party co-chair who was Britain’s first female Muslim Cabinet minister and previously complained that anti-Muslim prejudice in the party was "very widespread", collated a series of cases to submit to the inquiry. She handed the panel the names and contact details of several dozen people who wanted to give evidence about their experiences – but at least eight complainants received no contact from the inquiry, it is claimed. Among them is Kyle Pedley, a former deputy chairman of Stourbridge Conservative Association, who told The Telegraph the panel's failure to take evidence from him cast it as a "seemingly whitewashed and perfunctory inquiry". He had hoped to submit testimony about the party's inaction over an incident in October 2019 that left him "aghast". A local party officer allegedly volleyed a barrage of inappropriate questions at a Muslim council candidate about his religion and race. When the candidate left the room, another officer questioned whether the local party would benefit from fielding an "Asian" in the council ward, Mr Pedley claimed. He submitted a formal complaint to Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) the day after the episode, but claimed there was no attempt to follow it up. He later resigned as a council candidate and party member in protest. After giving details of the complaint and alleged inaction to Baroness Warsi, he said: "She discussed my case and gave contact details [to the inquiry]. No one contacted me. I didn't receive any communication whatsoever." Another complainant who wanted to give testimony was Ajay Jagota, a former local party officer who resigned after CCHQ failed to take action against a party councillor who allegedly made an anti-Muslim remark. Mr Jagota quit as chairman of South Shields Tory association in January 2019 in protest at the central party and its chairman declining to respond to his formal complaint over a period of four months. His departure prompted Downing Street to apologise to him for the party's lack of response and insist that the claim was being investigated. Expressing his disappointment about the conduct of the inquiry, he said: "Based on the fact that I put myself forward and nobody has rung me, any normal person would say they have no confidence in it. Why haven't you [the panel] listened to my case, especially when Number 10 have written to me apologising for how it was handled?”. Mr Jagota added that the party must implement new and robust processes for handling Islamophobia and other discrimination complaints. The EHRC said last year that it would monitor the independent review into the party's complaint-handling processes, and did not rule out launching its own investigation if "we are not satisfied with progress". A Conservative party spokesman said: "The independent investigation will be published in due course. On such a serious matter it is absolutely right that a thorough investigation takes place." The Telegraph can also reveal that, separate to the inquiry, the Conservative Party has agreed to pay £35,000 towards legal costs and appoint an independent QC to investigate claims of Islamophobia against a former Tory councillor. Mohammed Arif issued proceedings under the Equality Act 2010, alleging discrimination and victimisation against the central party and his local Tory association in Walsall over a series of incidents since 2015, it is understood. The party finally agreed in January to an independent probe to examine whether he was treated unfavourably because of his race or religion, and to pay a contribution towards his legal costs. The party spokesman said: "We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters." Mr Arif declined to comment.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • Missouri man heartbroken over breakup tried to buy chemical weapon on dark web, feds say

    The Missouri man tried to buy a chemical weapon with Bitcoin, authorities say.

  • Why Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. might need surgery

    Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres' $340-million man, took a mighty swing Monday and again partially dislocated his left shoulder. Here are a few of his options.

  • Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 5,556 cases added and 70 new resident deaths

    Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,556 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 70 new resident deaths.

  • U.S. would consider boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses

    The U.S. would consider a joint boycott with other countries of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China over human rights abuses, the State Department says.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.

  • Arkansas bans transgender youth treatment

    Arkansas has become the first state to outlaw surgery for transgender people under the age of 18.

  • Indonesia landslides death toll rises to 119, dozens missing

    The death toll from mudslides in eastern Indonesia has risen to 119 with scores still missing, officials said Wednesday, as rain continued to pound the region and hamper the search. The village of Lamanele on Adonara island suffered the highest losses with 60 bodies recovered so far and 12 missing. On nearby Lembata island, the downpour triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja sent solidified lava from a volcanic eruption in November to crash down on more than a dozen villages, killing at least 28 and leaving 44 unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

  • McConnell to CEOs: 'Stay out of politics.' Republicans threaten businesses opposing Georgia voting law

    “My advice to the corporate CEOs of America is to stay out of politics," Republican leader Mitch McConnell said of the Georgia voting law dispute.

  • Georgia tries to rival North Carolina on voter suppression

    New Ga. voter law rivals NC’s moves to make voting harder

  • Red Sox unveil blue-and-yellow uniforms before Patriots' Day

    The Boston Red Sox will have a new look on Patriots’ Day weekend. Boston will be the first of seven major league teams to wear new uniforms to honor the city they represent. The team will break them out — with no red — on April 17-18 when they host the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

  • Blackhawks stop 2-game skid, beat Stars 4-2

    Kirby Dach, Dominik Kubilik and Alex DeBrincat scored, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Stars rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period, but goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped Dallas’ Roope Hintz in the slot with 93 seconds to play after goals by Andrew Cogliano and Radek Faksa closed the gap.

  • Vaccine supply chains disrupted by U.S. restrictions: Curevac co-founder

    Global supply chains for making COVID-19 vaccines have been disrupted by U.S. restrictions, creating headaches for companies seeking to build production in Europe, according to one of the founders of Germany's Curevac. Florian von der Muelbe said in a newspaper interview that he was hopeful Curevac's vaccine candidate would win emergency European approval this quarter and confirmed a forecast that it would produce 300 million doses this year. He added, however, that vaccine makers seeking to build production in Europe were at a serious disadvantage because suppliers in the United States were required under the Defense Production Act to meet the needs of the home market first.

  • Guess who’s back! All 3 seniors returning for extra season with NC State basketball

    Kayla Jones, Raina Perez, Kai Crutchfield are all coming back for NC State.

  • Cole 7 shutout innings, 13 Ks leads Yanks over Orioles 7-2

    Much was amiss in Gerrit Cole's first year with the New York Yankees. Cole struck out 13 and walked none over seven scoreless innings, overwhelming the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Tuesday night for his first win this season. “Definitely more comfortable," Cole said.

  • George Floyd: Derek Chauvin violated policy, Minneapolis police chief says

    The police chief testifies in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.