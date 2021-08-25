Man sentenced to 12 years after shooting that injured two at Columbia music video filming

Aug. 25—A Columbia man will serve 12 years after shooting and injuring two men during the filming of a music video last October, according to the Howard County State's Attorney's Office.

Tarik Parker Dorsey, 22, pleaded guilty in Howard County Circuit Court on Tuesday to attempted second-degree murder, according to a State's Attorney's Office news release. Judge Mary Kramer sentenced Dorsey to 30 years, with all but 12 years suspended, plus five years of supervised probation, the release states.

Police said officers responded to the 5600 block of Cedar Lane just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 for a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

After arriving at the scene, police said they discovered a group of people had gathered to film a music video. Police said Dorsey and Sherod Madison Hogue, 26, of Columbia, had a verbal dispute that developed into a physical fight. After they were separated by witnesses, Dorsey shot Hogue twice, wounding him in the chest and arm. Gregory Peck McGraw, 31, of Baltimore, was standing behind Hogue and was injured by the gunfire as well, according to police. Dorsey then fled the scene.

Hogue and McGraw were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for their injuries and later released, police said.

Dorsey was arrested Oct. 6 in Parkville and initially charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to police.

As part of his sentencing, Dorsey was also ordered to not have any contact with Hogue, according to the release.