Man sentenced to 13 years in federal drug conspiracy

Sep. 24—ASHLAND — A 26-year-old man will spend the better part of 13 years in federal prison for his part in a meth distribution ring smashed by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force last year.

Steven Lindsey is the second in the seven-person ring to be sentenced, for conspiring to distribute 1 1/2 to 5 kilograms of ice, according to court records. Lindsey was awaiting a delivery of a pound of meth from Dayton, Ohio, that was intercepted by authorities on Jan. 31, 2020, according to court records.

Lindsey pleaded in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth. In a three-page sentencing memorandum filed to the court, Lindsey's attorney asked the judge to sentence his client to the lower end of a 151- to 188-month range (12.5 to 15.6 years) prescribed by federal sentencing guidelines.

After briefly describing Lindsey's personal history of having no stable influences in his life when his grandfather died, the attorney said Lindsey was "one of the least difficult clients the undersigned has worked with during his time on the federal panel."

"Steven immediately took responsibility for his actions and acknowledged his conduct. Although nobody wants to spend time in prison, Steven accepted his role and its application to the sentencing guidelines. This saved valuable time and resources of the federal government," the attorney wrote.

The attorney furthermore asked for Lindsey to be placed in a drug treatment program during his incarceration so he could have "the tools necessary to be successful upon being released from custody."

Through controlled buys, surveillance and jail house calls, narcotics officers were able to piece together the involvement of Jesse R. Baise, Keith Chaffins, Joshua Gamble, Paul E. Hart, John Knotts (a bank robbery suspect) and Amanda Cochran in the conspiracy, according to court records.

Authorities believe the drug ring extended from northern Ohio to the Huntington-Ashland area, according to the federal record.

All but Gamble have entered guilty pleas. Gamble is set for jury trial on Nov. 8, 2021 — he started to plead guilty in July, but did not go through with it, records show.

