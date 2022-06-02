Man sentenced to 14-40 years in prison for 2018 fatal stabbing outside of North Shore bar

A man who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in a fatal stabbing outside of a North Shore bar in 2018 has been sentenced to prison.

Joden Rocco will spend 14-40 years behind bars.

Previous coverage: Suspect in fatal 2018 stabbing on North Shore pleads guilty to third-degree murder

#BREAKING: Joden Rocco sentenced to 14-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to 3rd degree murder of Dulane Cameron, Jr. outside a North Shore bar in Aug. 2018. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/S26l7yqutF — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) June 2, 2022

Police said Rocco killed Dulane Cameron Jr. outside of Tequila Cowboy on the North Shore in 2018.

Police said they obtained surveillance video that showed Rocco being denied entry into the bar, and then attacking and trying to punch Cameron and his friend. Rocco then stabbed Cameron in front of a crowd, police said.

Several people performed CPR on Cameron, but he died on the sidewalk.

